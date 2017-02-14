Anderson Senior center can use a little help

Our friends at the Anderson County Senior Center in Clinton are in need of several items to help them prepare meals for area seniors.

The Center hosts lunch two to three times a week and the crowds keep getting larger and larger. With that in mind, Senior center officials are asking for the community’s support.

The Senior center lists these items as being the most-needed:

Spaghetti noodles & sauce

Cooking oil

Paper bowl

Small plates

Self-rising flour

Flatware like forks and spoons

Quart and gallon-sized storage bags

Tinfoil

Buttermilk

Big Bunn filters for the coffee pot

Hamburger meat

Onions

Canned shortening

Mayonnaise

Pepper

Self-rising corn meal

Cream of chicken soup

Green beans

Pinto beans

Coffee

You can drop off your donations at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm. For more information, call the Senior Center at 865-457-3259.