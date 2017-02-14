Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson Senior center can use a little help

Anderson Senior center can use a little help

Jim Harris

Our friends at the Anderson County Senior Center in Clinton are in need of several items to help them prepare meals for area seniors.

The Center hosts lunch two to three times a week and the crowds keep getting larger and larger. With that in mind, Senior center officials are asking for the community’s support.

The Senior center lists these items as being the most-needed:

  • Spaghetti noodles & sauce
  • Cooking oil
  • Paper bowl
  • Small plates
  • Self-rising flour
  • Flatware like forks and spoons
  • Quart and gallon-sized storage bags
  • Tinfoil
  • Buttermilk
  • Big Bunn filters for the coffee pot
  • Hamburger meat
  • Onions
  • Canned shortening
  • Mayonnaise
  • Pepper
  • Self-rising corn meal
  • Cream of chicken soup
  • Green beans
  • Pinto beans
  • Coffee

You can drop off your donations at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm. For more information, call the Senior Center at 865-457-3259.

