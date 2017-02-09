Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson now among numerous school systems closed for illness

Anderson now among numerous school systems closed for illness

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

High rates of student absences due to illness have forced even more East Tennessee school systems to close their doors so that students, teachers and administrators alike can get better and school buildings can be disinfected.

Earlier this week, Campbell County schools announced they will be closed through the end of the week due to widespread illness and absentee rates, as did the Clinton city and Morgan County schools.

Wednesday, several other systems shut their doors through the end of the week including Anderson, Knox and Blount Counties. Also closed through the end of the week: Scott County, Roane County, Union County and Loudon County.

(AC Schools) Due to continued high levels of illness in teachers, staff and students, Anderson County Schools will be closed Thursday, February 9 and Friday February 10. Central office will report at their regular time.

Custodians will be in our schools to disinfect and sanitize classrooms and common areas.

