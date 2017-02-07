Almost $10M in federal aid OKed for Sevier fire survivors

Nearly $10 million in federal disaster aid has been approved so far for survivors of the wildfires that swept through Sevier County in late November.

As of Sunday, 401 applications have been approved for FEMA disaster assistance and loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 13.

So far, the figures include nearly $3 million through the individuals and households program – more than $1.5 million in housing assistance and nearly $1.5 million in other needs assistance.

FEMA has completed 99 percent of all housing inspections, as of Sunday.

The Small Business Administration has also approved more than $4.1 million in loans to homeowners and renters and more than $2.7 million in loans to businesses for physical disaster damage and working capital, the agency said.

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance related to the Sevier County wildfires is Feb. 13. Assistance is available for individuals, households and people who were working in or visiting Sevier County between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9, 2016.