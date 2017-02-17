Alma “Ruth” Gregory, age 68, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. She was a loving wife, a mother of one but nanny to many. She was loved by so many and we will never forget the memories that we made as a family. Survived by, her husband of 51 years, Lonnie Wayne Gregory, daughter and son-in-law, Robin and John Hatmaker, granddaughter, Allison Hatmaker, grandson, Alex Hatmaker, brother, Mike Loving, sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Monty Braden. She will also be missed by, Wade Smith, Jennifer Smith and Charli Ann Braden and all her special cousins.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1-2PM with her funeral service to follow at 2:00PM with the Rev. Mark Stanley, Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Brian Thomas officiating. Ruth’s interment will be held at the Leach Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/ donate or 914-949-5213. www.holleygamble.com