AFP holding town hall discussion of proposed gas tax, alternatives

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

A group called Americans for Prosperity will meet at Harrison’s Restaurant in Clinton for a town hall style discussion about Governor Bill Haslam’s proposal to raise the state’s taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel to pay for road improvements across the state. In a message on Facebook, the group writes “[w]e believe this is wrong for Tennessee families and have outlined an alternative framework for how to fix our roads.” The group invites everyone to come out to Harrison’s in Clinton at 7 pm Thursday February 9th to enjoy some free food and drinks and learn more about the issue and how you can help sway your legislator’s vote.

For more information, check out the event Facebook page here.

