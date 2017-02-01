ACSD welcomes three new dispatchers

Friday, Anderson County’s newest emergency dispatchers celebrated their graduation from the Sheriff’s Department’s Communications Deputy Training Academy.

Communications Deputies Tiffany Haines, Amy Purkey, and Brittany Streetman have spent the last ten weeks in an intensive training program to prepare them to answer the call for help from our citizens, dispatch the appropriate emergency responders, and render life saving medical care until those resources arrive.

The training program included Basic Public Safety Telecommunicator training, CPR and Emergency Medical Dispatcher training, as well as specialized courses in criminal law, incident command (NIMS), and Best Practices Response for Missing and Exploited Children. The training also included area familiarization that sent the trainees on ride-a-longs with both EMS and law enforcement personnel.

Monday, they began eight additional weeks of “on-the-job” training with an experienced dispatcher where they will hone the skills they learned in training before being released to work independently as Communications Deputies.

In a ceremony attended by their families and friends, Judge Don Layton administered the oath-of-office and Deputies Haines, Purkey, and Streetman were congratulated by Chief Deputy Mark Lucas and Communications Sergeant Ken Bradley.