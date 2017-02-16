AC schools announce 2017-18 Round-Up dates

The Anderson County School system has announced the dates for the annual Early Kindergarten Registration, or “Kindergarten/Preschool Round” for those students who will be entering school for the first time this fall.

Kindergartners must be five years old on or before August 15th of this year while preschoolers must be three or four years old by August 15th.

When you come in to register your student, you will need to provide the following information:

Proof of age (state-issued birth certificate or “mother’s copy)

Your child’s Social Security card

Proof of a physical exam and immunization record. The exam must have been done on or after January 1 st , 2017 and immunization records must be up to date and placed on a state-required form you can obtain at your doctor’s office or the health department.

Proof of residence

Any legal documentation such as custody papers.

And, the parent’s driver’s license or ID.

Each of the county’s nine elementary schools will hold Round-Up events in the first two weeks of April and you are asked to choose the school for which your child is zoned. If you are unsure which school that may be, call the system’s Transportation Department at 865-457-7789 with your current address and they will point you in the right direction. Each on-site Round-Up event will run from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Here is the schedule:

Monday April 3 rd , Briceville

, Briceville Tuesday April 4 th , Lake City

, Lake City Wednesday April 5 th , Dutch Valley

, Dutch Valley Thursday April 6 th , Norris

, Norris Friday April 7 th , Andersonville

, Andersonville Monday April 10 th , Fairview

, Fairview Tuesday, April 11 th , Claxton

, Claxton Wednesday April 12 th , Grand Oaks

, Grand Oaks Thursday April 13th, Norwood

If for any reason you can not attend your Round-Up, you can go the school weekdays from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm and take care of it then. If you need to register a pre-school student after the Round-Up, you will need to stop by the Preschool/Head Start office in Clinton.

