AC receives Healthier Tennessee Community Grant

Jim Harris 11 hours ago

The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness today announced Anderson County has been awarded a $5,000 Healthier Tennessee Community Grant to help sustain community-wide projects that encourage and enable physical activity, healthy eating and tobacco abstinence.

“We are pleased to present this grant to Anderson County in recognition of the great work being done there and with the belief that it will boost efforts to improve the health of local citizens and the overall quality of life in the community,” Governor’s Foundation CEO Richard Johnson said.

To earn the grant, Anderson County’s Health Council achieved:

Ø  At least 50 percent of K-8 teachers using GoNoodle, an interactive, online tool that encourages exercise during the school day.

Ø  At least 15 percent of faith communities with 100 or more members using Small Starts @ Worship wellness programs.

Ø  At least 20 percent of workplaces with 35 or more employees using Small Starts @ Work wellness programs.

In Tennessee, one in every four adults is a smoker and one in five high school students use tobacco. Approximately 34 percent of the population is classified as obese and an additional 34 percent are overweight, and type-2 diabetes and high blood pressure are at epidemic levels.

The Healthier Tennessee Communities initiative takes a local approach to improving Tennesseans’ health by engaging citizens and local leaders in cities, towns, counties and neighborhoods across the state.

To be designated a Healthier Tennessee Community; Anderson County must initiate and sustain community-wide events and activities that support physical activity, healthy eating and tobacco abstinence, and then track and measure outputs and accomplishments of the program.

The Governor’s Foundation launched the Healthier Tennessee Communities initiative in March 2015 with nine pilot communities. Today, 72 cities and counties across the state are participating in the initiative.

For more information about the Healthier Tennessee Community program and other Healthier Tennessee initiatives, visitwww.healthiertn.com. Also, locally be sure and check out https://www.facebook.com/activeandersontn/.

