AC Mayor: Citizen steps up to honor veterans

(Anderson County Mayor’s Office) Local resident Sandy Hermann-Shelton wanted to say more than just “thank you” to veterans she encounters, so she came up with an idea that speaks what she feels. Mrs. Hermann-Shelton orders “It is the Veteran” puzzles one hundred at a time, puts them together, glues them (which she says, “is the hardest part”) and then frames them. Last but not least, she makes sure that, for free, they wind up in the hands of those who have served or are serving the nation.

Her puzzles hang in many public places, including the Anderson County Veterans Service Office. She donates them to area fire and police departments, presented them to recruiting centers following the tragic attack in Chattanooga, and has recently been spreading her mission outside of Anderson County to places like Alcoa, Maryville, and Campbell County. For Christmas, she even sent one to a veteran in Texas who reached out to her.

Mrs. Hermann-Shelton reached out to Mayor Frank to donate several framed puzzles to the local Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, where they were awarded as door prizes to thankful veterans.

“People like Sandy make the world a better place,” said Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. “I hope her flame of appreciation, charity, and encouragement is one that continues to burn strongly. Her desire to show her love for our veterans and our public servants is an inspiration.”

When Mayor Frank thanked Mrs. Hermann-Shelton for her mission, she responded, “I’m not gifted in new technology, but God gifted me with old-school abilities. I could just about put the puzzles together blindfolded.” Ms. Hermann-Shelton says it’s the least she can do for those who serve our country.

If you would like to contact Mrs. Hermann-Shelton about a puzzle, you may write her at PO Box 6421, Oak Ridge, Tn. 37831.