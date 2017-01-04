Home / Featured / Wrongful termination suit against county settled

Wrongful termination suit against county settled

Jim Harris

A federal wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former employee of the Anderson County Public Works Department has been settled.

Last month, the Anderson County Commission voted to settle the lawsuit filed by Lisa Crumpley after she was fired by Public Works Director David Crowley in October of 2014. The lawsuit accused Crowley of firing Crumpley for her role as a whistle-blower in an investigation that ended with Crowley’s indictment on charges that he inspected buildings without the proper certifications. Last spring, a jury acquitted Crowley of all five charges against him.

Crumpley was fired just a few minutes before Crowley turned himself in on the charges contained in the indictment and her lawsuit alleged her former boss fired her due to her whistle-blower status, fired her just after she had asked for a medical leave, forced her to work unpaid overtime and that he was biased against women.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

