William “Bill” Ellis, 84, of the Annadell community passed away on Wednesday January 18th after a long illness. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Wartburg. He served in Korea in the Army and was proud to have two grandsons serving in the Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Linda (Sexton) Ellis, sister Geneva Jones, son Melvin Ellis and granddaughter Jodi Marie Gouge.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary Jo Ellis, daughter and son in law Debbie and Bruce Gouge of Coalfield, son and daughter in law Alvin and Sharon Ellis of Wartburg, and daughter Brenda Ellis of Oak Ridge. He is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kirk & Julie with Kane, Korbann and Journey Gouge of Oliver Springs, Michael & Erika with William Ellis of Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Erin & Dustin Wilkey of Spring City, Nick & Nikki with Abel Ellis of Shelbyville, Jesse Ellis & Amanda Cook with Robbert and Kaylee of Oliver Springs and Devin Ellis at The Presidio of Monterey, California.

The family will receive friends, Saturday January 21st between the hours of 4:00 to 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Wartburg, with funeral service to follow at 6:00 with Pastor Johnny Nix officiating. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2:00 at Lane Cemetery in the Annadell Community.