Wildfire damage tops $842M; State receives grant to aid workers

State officials say that insurance claims related to the Sevier County wildfires have topped $842 million.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says that, as of January 6, more than 3,900 claims and more than $842 million in residential and commercial property losses had been reported as a result of the fires that damaged or destroyed at least 2460 buildings and killed 14 people.

These numbers don’t include damages to uninsured structures.

On November 28th, hurricane-force winds spread wildfires from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park into the surrounding area, killing 14 people.

Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Michael Peacock says that FEMA has approved $2.5 million in wildfire-related grants as of Tuesday.

In addition, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips on Wednesday announced the Department has received a $5,824,000 grant from the United States Department of Labor to assist in recovery efforts following a wildfire in Sevier County last November.

The U.S. Department of Labor approved a National Dislocated Worker Grant, with $2 million released initially, to create disaster relief employment for individuals to assist in clean-up and recovery efforts following the wildfire that started on November 28, 2016 in the Great Smoky Mountains.

“The Department will receive the initial funding up-front, the remaining monies will be used as needed to assist in the recovery effort,” said Commissioner Phillips. “My team will work with leaders of the Local Workforce Development Area in Sevier County to identify which local programs will best utilize these funds.”

TDLWD applied for the federal assistance in the weeks following the wildfire. The federal grant is expected to help approximately 200 Tennessee workers.

“This will allow the state of Tennessee to not only put people back to work, but it will also accelerate the clean-up and recovery process in an area of our state that saw so much devastation late last year,” Commissioner Phillips said.

Within 24 hours after the start of the wildfire, TDLWD enacted an emergency response plan for dislocated workers. A day later resources and staff from across the state traveled to Sevier County and began helping dislocated workers apply for unemployment benefits, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims.

The Department had six of its mobile American Job Centers at a disaster assistance center located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and in Newport, Tenn. Hundreds of workers utilized the additional resources for more than two weeks.

The Department’s enhanced presence in Sevier County continued in Gatlinburg until January 17, 2017. Just over 1,000 workers dislocated by the wildfire are now receiving unemployment benefits.

Dislocated workers can still receive assistance at the American Job Center located at 1216 Graduate Drive in Sevierville.

The Pigeon Forge disaster recovery center will end operations Monday, Jan. 23, but survivors affected by the Sevier County wildfires may still visit the Gatlinburg recovery center, which remains open.

The Pigeon Forge location:

Location: Factory Outlet Mall

2850 Parkway, Suite 5

(Between Country Music USA & Handbag Superstore)

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Closing: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Visiting a disaster recovery center is not required to register for FEMA assistance. After the Pigeon Forge center closes, disaster survivors can still register for assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their claims.

Here’s how:

Online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call800-462-7585. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Help is available in most languages.

Disaster survivors can also visit the other recovery center that remains open:

Location: Gatlinburg Community Center

156 Proffitt Rd.

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Recovery officials encourage wildfire survivors who registered for disaster assistance to stay in touch with FEMA. If survivors change addresses or phone numbers they should update FEMA with the information. Missing or erroneous information could result in delays in receiving assistance.

Monday, Feb. 13 is the deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance for the Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 wildfires in Sevier County.

For updates on Tennessee’s wildfire response and recovery, follow @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and visit www.TNEMA.org/, www.MountainTough.org/ and www.fema.gov/disaster/4293.