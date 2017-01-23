Weekend hoops round-up; Mon., Tue. schedules

It was a busy weekend of high school basketball.

SATURDAY

Anderson County girls 50 Clinton 48: Saturday, the Anderson County Lady Mavs held off a late charge from Clinton to take round one of the Crosstown Showdown 50-48 in a thriller at AC. Molly Muncy led AC with 13 points while Clinton’s Nikki Jones led all scorers with 16 points. AC improved to 8-15, 5-5 in D3AAA while CHS fell to 6-16, 4-7.

Clinton boys 63 Anderson County 56: The Dragons won their second road game in as many nights as Daraon Jones scored 22 points and Travon Hill tied or broke the all-time single-game rebound record with 19 boards for CHS, adding 14 points as well. Riley Sexton and Spencer Chandler each scored 17 for AC (14-10, 5-5). CHS improved to 7-12, 4-7.

Union County girls 62 Gibbs 31…Union County boys 57 Gibbs 48

Knott Central Ky boys 76 Campbell County 74

FRIDAY

Halls girls 64 Clinton 34: CHS turned the ball over 28 times and Halls cruised at home. Rachel Drumheller led the Lady Devils with 26 points while Panda Riggs scored 18. CHS was led by Nikki Jones’ 11 points and 10 points and 15 rebounds from Ally Evans.

Clinton boys 69 Halls 57: The Dragons avenged an early-season loss at home to Halls as four players hit for double figures (Daraon Jones 16; Tony Harris 15; Travon Hill 14 and Evan Winchester 11).

Oak Ridge girls 59 Powell 45…Oak Ridge boys 99 Powell 56

Oliver Springs girls 37 Sunbright 36…Oliver Springs boys 73 Sunbright 50

Rockwood girls 61 Grace Christian 45…Grace Christian boys 51 Rockwood 35

Kingston girls 63 Harriman 32…Harriman boys 74 Kingston 42

Central girls 42 Karns 38…Karns boys 77 Central 75

Oneida girls 66 Coalfield 51…Coalfield boys 69 Oneida 52

SCHEDULE MONDAY JANUARY 23RD

Campbell County at Gibbs…Halls at Oak Ridge…Coalfield at Oliver Springs…Meigs County at Midway

TUESDAY JANUARY 24TH

(F&F FCP) Campbell County at Clinton

Oak Ridge at Anderson County…Sequoyah at Oliver Springs…Oneida at Jellico…Harriman at Grace Christian…Powell at Karns…Greenback at Rockwood…CAK at Kingston…Wartburg at Oakdale…Coalfield at Sunbright