Home / Community Bulletin Board / Veterans Breakfast Saturday in Clinton

Veterans Breakfast Saturday in Clinton

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, sponsored this month by American Legion Post 172 will be held Saturday, January 14th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. This month’s featured speaker is author, journalist and veteran Russel Langley.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. 

Next month’s breakfast will feature a special speech and presentation by the Clinch River Quilts of Valor Organization. Coordinator Gwen Cole will be the featured speaker. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097. 

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson meeting canceled

The Anderson County Solid Waste Board meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday January 10th …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved