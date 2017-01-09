Veterans Breakfast Saturday in Clinton

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, sponsored this month by American Legion Post 172 will be held Saturday, January 14th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. This month’s featured speaker is author, journalist and veteran Russel Langley.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.

Next month’s breakfast will feature a special speech and presentation by the Clinch River Quilts of Valor Organization. Coordinator Gwen Cole will be the featured speaker. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.