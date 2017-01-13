Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT-Battelle completes EVC pledge

Jim Harris 13 hours ago

UT-Battelle, the managing contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, made the final installment of a $250,000 pledge by presenting a $50,000 check in late December to the Emory Valley Center, a community facility that serves people with disabilities, a press release said.

UT-Battelle made the pledge in 2011 when the Emory Valley Center, which provides services and support for adults and children with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, began a building program to replace its aging structure. The center’s new building is now under construction.

Emory Valley Center’s new building will incorporate features to assist the center’s clients in living with disabilities. The center’s services will include a vocational opportunity center; adult day care center; medical clinic; speech, physical, and occupational services; and a gym.
Emory Valley Center has served the Oak Ridge area community for 61 years. The agency currently provides educational, vocational, residential, and rehabilitation services and programs to more than 1,200 children, adults, and families located in 16 East Tennessee counties.

