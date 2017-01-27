Home / Featured / Unemployment rates climb in all Tennessee counties

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

County unemployment estimates for December 2016 show the rates increased in all 95 of Tennessee’s counties. Specific county information for December is available online at http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates,_Dec_2016.pdf.

For the month of December, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.6 percent, increasing from 3.5 percent the previous month. Knox County is 4.1 percent, an increase from the previous month’s 3.9 percent. The Hamilton County rate is 4.8 percent, increasing from a previous rate of 4.6 percent. Shelby County has a 5.5 percent rate, increasing from November’s 5.3 percent.
The Tennessee and U.S. preliminary unemployment rates for December are 4.9 and 4.7 percent, respectively, increasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s revised rate.

In Anderson County, unemployment went from 4.8% in November to 5.0% last month, an uptick of two-tenths of a percentage point.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate jumped eight-tenths of a percentage point from 6.4% in November to 7.2% in December.

The Morgan County unemployment rate increased from 6.0 to 6.6% a month ago.

Roane County and Union County each saw their unemployment rates increase by four-tenths of a percentage point. In Roane County, the rate increased from 5.3% in November to 5.7% last month and Union County’s rate climbed from 5.5 to 5.9%.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

