Unemployment rates climb in all Tennessee counties

County unemployment estimates for December 2016 show the rates increased in all 95 of Tennessee’s counties. Specific county information for December is available online at http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates,_Dec_2016.pdf.

For the month of December, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.6 percent, increasing from 3.5 percent the previous month. Knox County is 4.1 percent, an increase from the previous month’s 3.9 percent. The Hamilton County rate is 4.8 percent, increasing from a previous rate of 4.6 percent. Shelby County has a 5.5 percent rate, increasing from November’s 5.3 percent.

The Tennessee and U.S. preliminary unemployment rates for December are 4.9 and 4.7 percent, respectively, increasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s revised rate.

In Anderson County, unemployment went from 4.8% in November to 5.0% last month, an uptick of two-tenths of a percentage point.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate jumped eight-tenths of a percentage point from 6.4% in November to 7.2% in December.

The Morgan County unemployment rate increased from 6.0 to 6.6% a month ago.

Roane County and Union County each saw their unemployment rates increase by four-tenths of a percentage point. In Roane County, the rate increased from 5.3% in November to 5.7% last month and Union County’s rate climbed from 5.5 to 5.9%.