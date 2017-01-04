Tuesday hoops round-up

Here is the round-up of Tuesday night’s local high school basketball action:

Powell girls 57 Clinton 27: The Lady Panthers blew open Tuesday’s game at Clinton with a 21-6 second quarter and they never looked back, beating the Lady Dragons by 30. Madison Tidmore led all scorers with 18 for Powell, which also got 16 points from Haley Schubert. Clinton was led by Nikki Jones’ 10 points as well as nine points and eight rebounds for Ally Evans.

Powell boys 57 Clinton 54: Clinton rallied twice from double-digit deficits but could not get over the final hump as Powell escaped Clinton with a win. Jack Richards paced the Panthers with 17 points while Travon Hill’s 18 points and 15 rebounds led Clinton, which also got 12 points from Demarea Whitt and 10 points from SJ Powers.

Campbell County girls 47 Anderson County 40…Anderson County boys 43 Campbell County 40

Oak Ridge girls 104 Karns 19…Oak Ridge boys 97 Karns 68

Wartburg girls 29 Oliver Springs 28…Wartburg boys 64 Oliver Springs 36

William Blount girls 69 Coalfield 44…William Blount boys 76 Coalfield 69