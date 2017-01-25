Tuesday hoops round-up

It was another full night of high school basketball on Tuesday.

Campbell County girls 67 Clinton 23…The Lady Cougars took advantage of 28 Clinton turnovers and dominated the rebounding battle as they completed the season sweep of the Lady Dragons. Skyler Boshears led Campbell County with 19 points and no Clinton player scored more than six points. CCHS improved to 18-5, 10-1 in D3AAA while Clinton fell to 6-17, 4-8 on Coach Alicia Phillips’ 30th birthday.

Campbell County boys 62 Clinton 56…Elijah Phillips led Campbell County with 19 points and the Cougars beat the Dragons for a third time this season. CCHS improved to 15-9, 5-6 in D3AAA while Clinton fell to 7-13, 4-8 despite 19 points from Daraon Jones and 14 from SJ Powers.

Oak Ridge girls 58 Anderson County 23…Jada Guinn paced #6 Oak Ridge on the road with 19 points, while Brooklin McCoy tallied 14 points for the Lady Mavs.

Oak Ridge boys 71 Anderson County 40…Tee Higgins and Tayshawn Young each scored 19 for #2 Oak Ridge on the road. The Mavericks were led by 10 points apiece from Riley Sexton and Stanton Martin.

Oliver Springs girls 53 Sequoyah 49…Sequoyah boys 60 Oliver Springs 40

Oneida girls 68 Jellico 34…Jellico boys 78 Oneida 70

Halls girls 51 Central 20…Halls boys 47 Central 42

Powell girls 61 Karns 28…Powell boys 68 Karns 59

Grace Christian girls 49 Harriman 37…Grace Christian boys 93 Harriman 84 (OT)

Greenback girls 34 Rockwood 32…Greenback boys 39 Rockwood 32

CAK girls 57 Kingston 51…CAK boys 63 Kingston 37

Wartburg girls 67 Oakdale 41…Wartburg boys 80 Oakdale 75

Coalfield girls 54 Sunbright 48…Coalfield boys 73 Sunbright 57