The Tennessee Small Business Development Center is offering a free workshop on January 27 on how to start a small business.

The seminar is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. January 27. It will be at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Attending is free, but registration is required. To register, call (865) 483-2668 or send an email to jbangs@tsbdc.org.