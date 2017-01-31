Home / Local Sports / Tennessee high school hoops polls

Tennessee high school hoops polls

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

The high school basketball polls for this week were released on Monday,

In the girls’ AAA poll, Oak Ridge jumped two spots to #4, with Bearden at #5, Morristown West at #7 and Cumberland County at #10.

In the AA girls’ poll, Gatlinburg-Pittman is ranked ninth.

On the boys’ side, in Class AAA, Oak Ridge remains at #2 with Maryville cracking the top ten at #9 and Karns falling two spots to #10.

In the AA boys’ poll, Catholic remains at #1 with Fulton at #4 and Grainger at #8.

The Class A boys’ poll has Grace Christian at #6 with Harriman at #8. Grace beat Harriman 93-84 a week ago in Knoxville and the same two teams match up tonight in Harriman.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragons fall on Thursday 54-40

Farragut boys 54 Clinton 40…Nick Rogers scored 22 points for visiting Farragut (8-10) as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved