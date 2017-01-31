Tennessee high school hoops polls

The high school basketball polls for this week were released on Monday,

In the girls’ AAA poll, Oak Ridge jumped two spots to #4, with Bearden at #5, Morristown West at #7 and Cumberland County at #10.

In the AA girls’ poll, Gatlinburg-Pittman is ranked ninth.

On the boys’ side, in Class AAA, Oak Ridge remains at #2 with Maryville cracking the top ten at #9 and Karns falling two spots to #10.

In the AA boys’ poll, Catholic remains at #1 with Fulton at #4 and Grainger at #8.

The Class A boys’ poll has Grace Christian at #6 with Harriman at #8. Grace beat Harriman 93-84 a week ago in Knoxville and the same two teams match up tonight in Harriman.