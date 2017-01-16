Home / Community Bulletin Board / TDOT TRAFFIC ALERT Anderson County

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 63 Views

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 125: On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution in this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 119.5: On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution in this area.

