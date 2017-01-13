Suspect in Tuesday robbery ID’ed

The suspect in Tuesday night’s armed robbery at an Oak Ridge restaurant has been identified as 21-year-old Dominique Leshawn Gordon of Oak Ridge.

As we reported earlier this week, Oak Ridge Police received a 911 call at around 6:15 pm Tuesday that an armed robbery had just occurred at the Hibachi Burger restaurant at 138 Randolph Road in Grove Center.

The caller said a man armed with a pistol and wearing a bandana to hide his face had demanded money from the business. After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Multiple police units responded, setting up a perimeter around the area.

The owner of the business told officers that he chased the suspect for a short time before they arrived. 13 minutes after the 911 call was made, a man matching the description of the suspect was spotted by officers on Hamilton Circle. A foot pursuit began, and Gordon was taken into custody just a few minutes later on Hillside Road.

In addition to aggravated robbery, jail records indicate Gordon is also facing six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping. As of this morning (1/13), he remained in custody on bonds totaling $575,000.

No one was injured during the robbery.