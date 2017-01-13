Home / Featured / Suspect in Tuesday robbery ID’ed

Suspect in Tuesday robbery ID’ed

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 50 Views

The suspect in Tuesday night’s armed robbery at an Oak Ridge restaurant has been identified as 21-year-old Dominique Leshawn Gordon of Oak Ridge.

As we reported earlier this week, Oak Ridge Police received a 911 call at around 6:15 pm Tuesday that an armed robbery had just occurred at the Hibachi Burger restaurant at 138 Randolph Road in Grove Center.

The caller said a man armed with a pistol and wearing a bandana to hide his face had demanded money from the business. After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Multiple police units responded, setting up a perimeter around the area.

The owner of the business told officers that he chased the suspect for a short time before they arrived. 13 minutes after the 911 call was made, a man matching the description of the suspect was spotted by officers on Hamilton Circle. A foot pursuit began, and Gordon was taken into custody just a few minutes later on Hillside Road.

In addition to aggravated robbery, jail records indicate Gordon is also facing six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping. As of this morning (1/13), he remained in custody on bonds totaling $575,000.

No one was injured during the robbery.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD ends standoff peacefully

A standoff with an armed man keeping a nine-year-old girl hostage in Oak Ridge Thursday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved