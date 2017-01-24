State, Sammons reach accord

For over two years, Campbell County General Sessions Court Judge Amanda Sammons has been under fire, the subject of numerous complaints to state judicial officials and an indictment last year on charges of official misconduct related to her behavior on the bench.

Late Monday, the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct announced that it had reached an agreement with Sammons on what the Board calls a “Deferred Disciplinary Agreement.” The Board has been looking into roughly a dozen complaints filed against Sammons by members of the public and the Campbell County legal community since last year. In 2016, the judge was also indicted on four counts of official misconduct and suspended from the bench. All of the charges against her were dismissed by the end of November, though, and she returned to the bench late last year.

Under the agreement, Judge Sammons was placed on three years’ probation, during which time the Board says that if any “meritorious” complaints are filed against her the Board reserves the right to revisit the probation. Judge Sammons has also agreed to be mentored by a senior judge, in her case, 8th District Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sextion, who will be available for her to consult with on questions on “any matters of law, procedure or ethics.” Sammons will also pay her own way to attend the General Jurisdiction Course at the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada later this fall.

The Board, in its release, noted that it had gone the probationary route because of the cooperation of Judge Sammons and her legal representatives and the judge’s own “acknowledgment of errors committed in connection with the matters under consideration,” adding that “Sammons has expressed a desire to modify her behavior as a judge so as to be more reflective and less hasty and impatient in her judicial decision-making.”

Sammons wrote in a letter to the Board, included in Monday’s announcement that her experience going through the court system as a defendant has made her more sympathetic to those who appear in her court and says that she “strangely grateful” for what she has gone through since becoming a judge in late 2014. She writes: “I believe if you look at my courts pre-trial versus post-trial, you will see that hostility has been eviscerated. Generations of coldness have melted away and a new day is springing forth out of the ground.”

She was elected to the bench in November of 2014.

