Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Soul Food Sunday’ benefit February 12th

‘Soul Food Sunday’ benefit February 12th

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 11 Views

The Mayme Carmichael School Organization presents “Soul Food Sunday,” a fundraiser to benefit the development of Carmichael Park in Oliver Springs.

The event will be held Sunday February 12th from 12 noon to 3 pm at the DAV Lodge at 530 Kingston Avenue in Oliver Springs. You can dine in or choose to “Come & Go” by ordering a plate to go. Plates are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-11.

The menu will include: meatloaf; neck bones; pigs feet; chitterlings; baked and fried chicken; dressing; pinto beans; collared greens; candied yams; macaroni & cheese; cabbage; corn pudding; okra; cornbread and rolls; potato salad; kraut salad/chow chow; sliced onion and tomato; and cranberry sauce.

The dessert selection is just as mouth-watering with banana pudding; fruit cobbler; pound cake; chocolate cake and coconut cake.

There will also be sweetened and unsweetened tea as well as water.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Medic Blood Center hosts ‘Give Back for Pat Summitt’ week

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a “Give Back for Pat Summitt” week and will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved