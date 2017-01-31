‘Soul Food Sunday’ benefit February 12th

The Mayme Carmichael School Organization presents “Soul Food Sunday,” a fundraiser to benefit the development of Carmichael Park in Oliver Springs.

The event will be held Sunday February 12th from 12 noon to 3 pm at the DAV Lodge at 530 Kingston Avenue in Oliver Springs. You can dine in or choose to “Come & Go” by ordering a plate to go. Plates are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-11.

The menu will include: meatloaf; neck bones; pigs feet; chitterlings; baked and fried chicken; dressing; pinto beans; collared greens; candied yams; macaroni & cheese; cabbage; corn pudding; okra; cornbread and rolls; potato salad; kraut salad/chow chow; sliced onion and tomato; and cranberry sauce.

The dessert selection is just as mouth-watering with banana pudding; fruit cobbler; pound cake; chocolate cake and coconut cake.

There will also be sweetened and unsweetened tea as well as water.