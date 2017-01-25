Smokies (a Cubs’ affiliate) to host World Series trophy

The Tennessee Smokies have announced the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs will be bringing the prized Commissioner’s Trophy to Smokies Stadium. Plans call for the symbol of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series Championship to be on display at the stadium Thursday, February 2, between 1:30 – 3:00 pm.

The Cubs Trophy Tour presented by State Farm is designed to share the team’s historic trophy with Cubs fans throughout Chicago and the Midwest. The Cubs have added the Smokies to the tour to lend support to their AA affiliate’s effort to raise awareness and funds for Gatlinburg and Sevier County wild fire relief.

Fans will be able to view the World Series Championship Trophy while it is on display. In addition, fans will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with the trophy in exchange for a minimum $10 donation to the Smokies’ designated fire relief organization. The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy. Additional fans will be accommodated as time permits. As fans are leaving after viewing the trophy, ballpark fare such as hot dogs and Pepsi products as well as merchandise celebrating the Cubs historic World Series Championship will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds donated to wild fire relief.

While on its tour, the Commission’s Trophy has stopped at several locations throughout the Midwest, and will be appearing in Des Moines, Iowa, the home of the Iowa Cubs on February 1 before heading to Smokies Stadium the following day. The tour began in November and will continue making stops leading up to the beginning of the 2017 baseball season.