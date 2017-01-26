Home / Community Bulletin Board / Rocky Top church honors area law enforcement officers, families

Jim Harris

Pastor Wayne Phillips and Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top hosted a dinner for area law enforcement officers and their families Tuesday evening, January 24. Officers and families from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the Rocky Top Police Department, the Clinton Police Department, and the Knoxville Police Department were recognized for their sacrifices.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Department extended its thanks to Pastor Phillips and all the members of Main Street Baptist for the great food, kind hospitality, and welcome fellowship. Their thoughts and prayers for the law enforcement families are most appreciated.

Chief Deputy Mark Lucas of the Sheriff’s Department and Chief James Shetterly of the Rocky Top Police Department presented Pastor Phillips with a thank you card signed by all those in attendance along with a certificate of appreciation.

