Rockwood Police: Speed a major factor in fatal crash

The Rockwood Police Department says that their investigation into a traffic accident that killed three people last Friday has determined that speed was a major factor in the single-vehicle crash.

Late on the afternoon of January 6th, a car driven by 37-year-old Billy Grant ledt the side of North Gateway Avenue and crashed in to a tree. Grant and a 14-year-old passenger named Malachi Thomas died at the scene and a second passenger, 33-year-old Amanda Curry, died from her injuries at UT Medical Center. A third passenger, another 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

Using data collected by the vehicle’s Electronic Control Module and through mapping the accident scene, authorities on Thursday said that speed likely played a role in the deadly crash. Data analysis showed that the vehicle was traveling at over 85 miles per hour just four seconds before the crash and hit the tree at speeds in excess of 70 miles an hour.

The investigation is ongoing as officials await the results of toxicology tests performed on Grant to see if any other factors played a role in the accident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team assisted Rockwood Police in analyzing the data.