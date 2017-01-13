Home / Featured / Rockwood Police: Speed a major factor in fatal crash

Rockwood Police: Speed a major factor in fatal crash

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

The Rockwood Police Department says that their investigation into a traffic accident that killed three people last Friday has determined that speed was a major factor in the single-vehicle crash.

Late on the afternoon of January 6th, a car driven by 37-year-old Billy Grant ledt the side of North Gateway Avenue and crashed in to a tree. Grant and a 14-year-old passenger named Malachi Thomas died at the scene and a second passenger, 33-year-old Amanda Curry, died from her injuries at UT Medical Center. A third passenger, another 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

Using data collected by the vehicle’s Electronic Control Module and through mapping the accident scene, authorities on Thursday said that speed likely played a role in the deadly crash. Data analysis showed that the vehicle was traveling at over 85 miles per hour just four seconds before the crash and hit the tree at speeds in excess of 70 miles an hour.

The investigation is ongoing as officials await the results of toxicology tests performed on Grant to see if any other factors played a role in the accident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team assisted Rockwood Police in analyzing the data.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD ends standoff peacefully

A standoff with an armed man keeping a nine-year-old girl hostage in Oak Ridge Thursday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved