Reminder: OR City Blueprint meeting Thursday

The Oak Ridge Planning Commission, with input from other boards, commissions and City leaders, has decided that it is time to begin crafting an updated long-range development plan, or “City Blueprint,” which would provide guidance in future growth and decisions. During the creation of this guiding document, it will be vital to receive input on its focus and content from the people of Oak Ridge.

Preparations for the City Blueprint will begin with a kick-off meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at High Places Church in Historic Grove Center. The event will run from 4 to 7:30 pm, and all members of the community are invited. Attendees will be asked to provide information about where they live and their contact information.

Residents will be asked for feedback on what Oak Ridge is doing right, city services that can be done better and new innovative ideas that can be implemented. The Blueprint will become the collective vision for our future together. The information provided will be taken, analyzed, consolidated, and fed directly into documents which will form the new Oak Ridge City Blueprint.

It is an open house style event. People are welcome to attend when they can during the time allotted. We are hoping to catch students on their way home and residents either on their way to or from work. They do not have to stay until the end of the meeting.

Attendees will have the chance to speak with staff members, City Council members, and board/commission members as you wish in order to learn more about what they do and any current and future projects you may be interested in. Your suggestions can be recorded on paper and submitted without formal presentation.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to add your input, you may contact the Community Development Department by phone during business hours at (865) 425-3531 or by departmental email (listed on www.oakridgetn.gov). You can also submit suggestions via social media by sending a private message to the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page or by posting in the discussion section of our City Blueprint event page.

This is just the first of many meetings that will be organized by the Community Development Department in order to create the City Blueprint. The city anticipates a number of neighborhood meetings in addition to meetings on specific topics such as the park system or pedestrian needs.

The City encourages everyone to attend the kick-off and share opinions, ideas and dreams for the future of our great community. For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Community Development office by phone at (865) 425-3531 or visit the planning website at www.oakridgetn.gov/online/2017masterplan.