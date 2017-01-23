ORT: ORHS to start JROTC program in 2017-18

(Oak Ridge Today) Oak Ridge High School will begin offering a Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC, program in the 2017-2018 school year.

ORHS has been trying to start a Junior ROTC program since 2014.

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation and CNS—the contractor that operates and manages the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge and Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas—have donated $15,000 to help with start-up costs of the Navy JROTC. An announcement of that $15,000 donation called the Navy Junior ROTC program the Naval National Defense Cadet Corp program.

The Oak Ridge Board of Education has approved the academic programs and the courses to “make this vision become a reality,” according to an informational item included in the agenda for the school board meeting on Monday, January 23.

School officials have worked to generate a job description through Human Resources and will be posting the position on the district website as well as the Navy website. The Navy has requested the position be posted in January despite the contract start date not being until July 1, 2017.

The hiring of the new instructor quickly will allow for the process of inventory acquisition to begin prior to the end of the current school year, officials said.

Oak Ridge High School plans to work with the instructor who is selected and to collaborate with other Navy JROTC programs to identify the essential inventory necessary to use the $15,000 gift.

The Monday meeting of the Oak Ridge Board of Education starts at 6 p.m. January 23 in the School Administration Building on New York Avenue.