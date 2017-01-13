Home / Local News / ORT: OR Council approves $120K for golf course

Jim Harris

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge City Council agreed in a 5-2 vote on Monday to provide $120,000 to continue operating the municipally-owned Tennessee Centennial Golf Course off Edgemoor Road.

This year’s request was smaller than it was in 2015, when Council approved a $325,000 transfer, but the golf course is still short of money needed to operate, despite all marketing efforts, Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson told City Council members in a memo before Monday’s meeting.

Most of the $120,000 in funding—or $70,024 of it—will be used for accounts payable. The rest will be used for cash flow and salaries, Watson said.

The slow winter season now requires funding to pay necessary costs and salaries through the winter quarter (January-March 2017),” Watson said.

He said the city’s current contract with Billy Casper Golf says all golf course expenses are ultimately a city responsibility. The course is owned and operated by the city, and it’s managed by Billy Casper Golf.

