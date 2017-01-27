ORT: City receives grant for synthetic turf, other upgrades at Blankenship

(Oak Ridge Today) Oak Ridge has received a state grant of just under $500,000 that will be used primarily for synthetic turf at Blankenship Field. But it is also expected to help pay for track improvements, upgraded restrooms, fencing between the football field and track, and improvements to the Cedar Hill trailhead behind the visitors bleachers at Jack Armstrong Stadium, city officials said Thursday.

The Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant requires a 50 percent match. The match is supposed to be provided by the nonprofit Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation, and it can be a mix of cash and in-kind contributions, although the precise percentage of each—cash versus in-kind contributions—isn’t clear yet. The foundation has been chaired by Tennessee Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally.

Officials expect to know more after four of them—City Manager Mark Watson, City Council member Rick Chinn, Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick, and Allen Thacker of Oak Ridge Schools—attend mandatory grant training in Nashville in February.

After that, the Oak Ridge City Council could accept the grant, possibly as early as the February 13 meeting.

Before applying for the grant last year, officials said the synthetic turf, which is different than artificial turf, would replicate lush natural grass and require less maintenance than the current playing surface, Bermuda grass. It would also increase playability, would be more durable than grass, and eliminate the problem of spring and fall rains, advocates said. They said the synthetic turf could save 50,000 gallons of water per week during the growing season and lead to fewer injuries.

It would not require pesticides or fertilizers, and it would allow Blankenship Field and Jack Armstrong Stadium to be used as a multi-purpose facility that could feature music, sports, and community events, officials said.

The estimated total cost of the project, including new ornamental fencing around the playing surface, is $1 million. The Foundation could provide matching funds as either cash or in-kind services secured from private donors.

The City of Oak Ridge would not be obligated to accept the grant if the Foundation doesn’t raise the matching funds.

For more, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.