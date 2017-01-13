Home / Featured / ORPD ends standoff peacefully

ORPD ends standoff peacefully

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 54 Views

A standoff with an armed man keeping a nine-year-old girl hostage in Oak Ridge Thursday evening was resolved peacefully.

Oak Ridge Police say they received a 911 call about a “family disturbance” at a home on Norton Road at around 6:20 pm last night. When they arrived, they made contact with a woman who said she had been in a dispute with a man identified as 36-year-old Robert Foreman. When officers went to the house to speak with Foreman, he allegedly barricaded himself inside the house with the 9-year-old, armed himself with a rifle and threatened police officers.

Police cordoned off the area and crisis negotiators spent a little over an hour talking to Foreman, before finally convincing him to surrender without further incident at around 8 pm.

Foreman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. The girl was found safe inside the home and no injuries were reported during the incident.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Suspect in Tuesday robbery ID’ed

The suspect in Tuesday night’s armed robbery at an Oak Ridge restaurant has been identified …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved