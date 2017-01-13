ORPD ends standoff peacefully

A standoff with an armed man keeping a nine-year-old girl hostage in Oak Ridge Thursday evening was resolved peacefully.

Oak Ridge Police say they received a 911 call about a “family disturbance” at a home on Norton Road at around 6:20 pm last night. When they arrived, they made contact with a woman who said she had been in a dispute with a man identified as 36-year-old Robert Foreman. When officers went to the house to speak with Foreman, he allegedly barricaded himself inside the house with the 9-year-old, armed himself with a rifle and threatened police officers.

Police cordoned off the area and crisis negotiators spent a little over an hour talking to Foreman, before finally convincing him to surrender without further incident at around 8 pm.

Foreman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. The girl was found safe inside the home and no injuries were reported during the incident.