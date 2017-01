On Sunday, February 12th, the Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble will present its “Music of the British Isles” Concert at 3:30 pm in the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

This program will feature music of Scotland, Ireland, and England performed by the band and also two soloists – Dianne Farris on saxophone and vocalist Deidre Ford. Admission is $5 for adults over 18; children are free.

For more information visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.