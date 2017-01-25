OR Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Free Family Concert Sunday

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association will present the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Free Family Concert for families and music lovers on Sunday, January 29, at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center.

The concert is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday. It is appropriate for all ages and includes informative pieces and instrument demonstrations so that first timers can learn about the symphony orchestra, a press release said.

After the concert, audience members of all ages are invited to participate in an instrument petting zoo: There will be instruments of various sizes for guests to try, with instruction from the musicians of the orchestra, the press release said. All are invited to attend a reception following the concert, with more live music in the lobby, performed by Oak Ridge High School music students, the press release said.

The concert and all activities are free for the entire family. Support for the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission and WUOT 91.9 FM.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association presents professional performances in the Oak Ridge community with its symphony, chorus, and chamber music series. Subscription and individual tickets may be purchased online at www.ORCMA.org or by calling (865) 483-5569.