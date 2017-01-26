Official release for Reagan Day, McNally Congratulatory Dinner

(Submitted) The Anderson County Republican Party will honor Tennessee’s new Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, at this year’s Reagan Day dinner. The dinner will be held at the Double Tree Hotel in Oak Ridge on Friday, February 10, 2017 and start at 6:30 pm.

On January 10, 2017, Senator McNally was selected as the 87th Speaker of the Tennessee State Senate, a position that functions as the Tennessee Lieutenant Governor.

“It’s a great honor for East Tennessee to furnish the next Lieutenant Governor. Randy is certainly the perfect choice,” said William Jones, Chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party. “He is a thoughtful, dedicated leader who has given many years of public service to the Volunteer State.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will begin the evening’s program and Governor Bill Haslam will be on hand as a special guest. The public is cordially invited. Tickets are $50.00 per person.

“We hope folks will join us in saying ‘well done’ and ‘thank you’,” said Mr. Jones.

Lieutenant Governor McNally is a long-time hospital pharmacist at the Methodist Medical Center. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and has nearly four decades of legislative leadership experience. Randy represents State Senate District 5, which includes Anderson County, Loudon County, and part of Knox County.

For dinner reservations, please contact William Jones at (865) 603-3418 or Amy Jones at (865) 659-5004 or e-mail amy@doublejtn.com . Reservations should be made by February 3, 2017.