Oak Ridge announces Civic Center restrictions

The Oak Ridge Civic Center Recreation Building will be closed to the public on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, for an Electric Department training event.

As a reminder, the Senior Center will also be closed between Monday, January 23, and Saturday, January 28, as it transitions to the Civic Center Recreation Building. The Senior Center will reopen Monday, January 30, at the Civic Center.

The Scarboro Community Center will be open under normal operations during this time.

If you have any questions prior to this closure, please contact the Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation Department at (865) 425-3450.