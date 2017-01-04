Home / Local News / New-look Food City unveiled in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 56 Views

The newly-remodeled and expanded Food City store in Oak Ridge held a grand reopening Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of the major work associated with its overhaul of the city’s only Food City, at 1199 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The overhaul added 11,124 square feet to the original store, which grew from 46,565 square feet to 57,689.

New features at the Oak Ridge store include a “Gas and Go” fuel station, a drive-thru serving the pharmacy and a beer growler section. The renovations also expanded the produce section as well as the bakery, deli and cheese shop.

In all, the 10-month-long project cost around $3.5 million. The store was able to remain open while the work was completed,

