New 2017 state maps now available

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Local News

The official 2017 Tennessee Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

There are some new additions to the 2017 map.  State Route 840 in middle Tennessee is now designated as Interstate 840. Sections of Great River Road were added to the map as a National Scenic Bypass, affecting Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton Counties. In Williamson County, a section of I-65 was widened, as were several state routes statewide.

“The state map continues to be a valuable tool for motorists to assist them as they plan their travels through Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “The map is free and is also available at welcome centers and rest areas across the state.”

The 2017 state map can also be downloaded from the TDOT website at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/maps-state.

Pre-printed maps may be ordered from TDOT online at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/map-ordering or by mailing a request to:

Tennessee Department of Transportation

505 Deaderick Street

James K. Polk Building, Suite 900

Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1402

Individuals may request up to five free maps. Organizations and schools may order up to one hundred maps for their use.

 

The Official 2017 Tennessee Transportation Map is a joint effort between TDOT and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

