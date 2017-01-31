Monday hoops scores, Tuesday schedule

Monday night saw limited action on the high school basketball courts of East Tennessee, but here is a wrap-up of the games that were played.
Fulton girls 50 Powell 42…Fulton boys 66 Powell 61
Kingston girls 56 Catholic 43…Catholic boys 62 Kingston 49
Wartburg girls 82 Jellico 36…Wartburg boys 72 Jellico 61
Hardin Valley girls 65 Karns 11…Hardin Valley boys 88 Karns 87
Tuesday’s schedule looks like this:
(WYSH/WQLA, Fox & Farley Full Court Press) Central at Clinton (coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime, with full coverage at 7 pm from CHS).
Anderson County at Halls
Campbell County at Powell
Karns at Gibbs
Oakdale at Oliver Springs
Grace Christian at Harriman
Sunbright at Midway
Wartburg at Rockwood
Oneida at Coalfield
Alcoa at Kingston