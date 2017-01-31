Home / Local Sports / Monday hoops scores, Tuesday schedule

Monday hoops scores, Tuesday schedule

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

Monday night saw limited action on the high school basketball courts of East Tennessee, but here is a wrap-up of the games that were played.

Fulton girls 50 Powell 42…Fulton boys 66 Powell 61

Kingston girls 56 Catholic 43…Catholic boys 62 Kingston 49

Wartburg girls 82 Jellico 36…Wartburg boys 72 Jellico 61

Hardin Valley girls 65 Karns 11…Hardin Valley boys 88 Karns 87

Tuesday’s schedule looks like this:

(WYSH/WQLA, Fox & Farley Full Court Press) Central at Clinton (coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime, with full coverage at 7 pm from CHS).

Anderson County at Halls

Campbell County at Powell

Karns at Gibbs

Oakdale at Oliver Springs

Grace Christian at Harriman

Sunbright at Midway

Wartburg at Rockwood

Oneida at Coalfield

Alcoa at Kingston

