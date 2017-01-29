Home / Community Bulletin Board / Medic Blood Center hosts ‘Give Back for Pat Summitt’ week

Medic Blood Center hosts ‘Give Back for Pat Summitt’ week

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a “Give Back for Pat Summitt” week and will have several blood drives across East Tennessee starting January 30.

To honor Pat Summitt’s contributions to MEDIC Regional Blood Center, they are hosting blood drives in many counties in East Tennessee. There will be blood drives starting January 30 going through February 3 to recognize Summitt’s accomplishments and to assist The Pat Summitt Foundation.

The Pat Summitt Foundation helps with patient care, caregiver support and Alzheimer’s clinical research. With help from Alumni Hall, $10 will be given to The Pat Summitt Foundation for each person who donates blood.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt, a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse, a free cinnamon biscuit from Bojangles, and a coupon for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Locations of the blood drives can be found on MEDIC Regional Blood Center’s website.

www.medicblood.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragons fall on Thursday 54-40

Farragut boys 54 Clinton 40…Nick Rogers scored 22 points for visiting Farragut (8-10) as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved