Medic Blood Center hosts ‘Give Back for Pat Summitt’ week

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a “Give Back for Pat Summitt” week and will have several blood drives across East Tennessee starting January 30.

To honor Pat Summitt’s contributions to MEDIC Regional Blood Center, they are hosting blood drives in many counties in East Tennessee. There will be blood drives starting January 30 going through February 3 to recognize Summitt’s accomplishments and to assist The Pat Summitt Foundation.

The Pat Summitt Foundation helps with patient care, caregiver support and Alzheimer’s clinical research. With help from Alumni Hall, $10 will be given to The Pat Summitt Foundation for each person who donates blood.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt, a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse, a free cinnamon biscuit from Bojangles, and a coupon for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Locations of the blood drives can be found on MEDIC Regional Blood Center’s website.

