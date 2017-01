The Medford Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual buffet and auction on Saturday March 4th at the Clinch River Baptist Church at 407 Cane Creek Road in Rocky Top.

Admission is just $5 per person and all proceeds will support Medford’s volunteer firefighters.

The event will run from 5 to 9 pm and will feature a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment, plus take-out will be available.

For more information call 865-426-2398 or 865-776-2386.