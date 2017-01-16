McNally appoints Nicholson Senate Chief of Staff

Lt. Governor McNally (R-Oak Ridge) today announced the appointment of Senate Chief of Staff Rick Nicholson.

“I have worked with Rick closely in his various roles with the legislature. Over his career, he has consistently impressed me with his knowledge and expertise. He is a trusted and professional policy advisor. His temperament, policy expertise and executive experience make him perfectly suited to serve the Senate as Chief of Staff. I am confident he will do an excellent job.”

A 26-year veteran of the General Assembly, Rick Nicholson started with the legislature working in the Chief Clerk’s office. He was appointed Assistant Chief Clerk of the Senate under Chief Clerk Clyde McCullough in 1998. In 2001, Nicholson went to work for then Chairman McNally as a committee research analyst. In 2012, Nicholson was appointed Senate Budget Director by Lt. Governor Ramsey.

McNally also praised departing Chief of Staff Lance Frizzell whose appointment expired in January. Frizzell is leaving the General Assembly to pursue other opportunities.

“Lance has been a loyal soldier in the Republican revolution in Tennessee for many years. Always true to the conservative cause, he was an excellent Senate Chief Staff to my friend Ron Ramsey. I appreciate his guidance and assistance during this transition. I look forward with great interest to his future endeavors.”

Lance Frizzell made the following statement regarding his departure.

“It was the highlight of my career to serve as Senate Chief of Staff. I enjoyed every minute of my tenure and I was honored Lt. Governor McNally asked me to stay on to assist during the transition. Just as Ron Ramsey was Tennessee’s conservative leader, Randy McNally is truly Tennessee’s fiscal conscience. I thoroughly enjoyed working with them both. The Senate remains in great hands.”

Further staff announcements will follow in the coming days.