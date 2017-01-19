Marylee Cloyd Stuart, age 86 of Clinton began her final journey on January 19, 2017. Born in Idaho in 1930, she was the youngest child of Winfred and Cora Baskette Cloyd. In addition to her husband of 68 years, Rev. Alexander M. Stuart, she is survived by son, David Stuart (Sarah) and grandchildren Adriana and Rebecca, of Oak Ridge; and by son, Stephen Stuart of Clinton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and by special nieces, Phyllis Crain of Jonesborough, Betty Jo Dempsey & husband, Darrell, of Kingsport, and by Billie Jean Osborne & husband Ray, of Whites Creek, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Ralph, and John, all of Jonesborough.

In 1940, following the death of her father, the family returned to Tennessee. She was active in sports and graduated from Jonesborough High School with honors. She holds a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University and a master’s with extended hours from the University of Tennessee. She retired from Anderson County Schools in 1992 as a career Ladder Teacher having taught in Charleston, WV; Franklin, TN; Norwood Junior High (Middle), and Lauderhill Lakes Middle School in Florida. She was active in Anderson County/Clinton City Retired Teachers, and is a long-time sister in Delta Kappa Gamma International, XI Chapter. Upon retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband and special friends in Europe, especially the British Isles. She also has visited every state in the lower 48 accompanied by her husband and other special friends. Marylee lived a long and happy life surrounded by loving family, good friends, and wonderful neighbors.

Interment will be in the Stuart family plot in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Jonesborough. The family is honoring her request that no service or memorial be held. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.