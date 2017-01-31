Home / Obituaries / Margaret Moore Darnell, age 92, of Clinton

Margaret Moore Darnell, age 92, of Clinton

Jim Harris

Margaret Moore Darnell, age 92, of Clinton departed this life on January 30, 2017. She was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church. She worked with Anderson County schools for 14 years. She loved her church, visiting with sick and shut-ins, reading, working puzzles of all types, and sewing in earlier years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Darnell; her son, Gregory Wade Darnell, parents, Samuel Houston Moore and Laura Burress Moore, sister, Lorene Moore Wright and her husband, Claude; her brother, James Smallwood Moore, and a niece, Charlcie Moore, all of Clinton.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Sally Ann Darnell of Clinton; granddaughter, Leslie Sheree Darnell Bowman and her husband Michael and their daughter, Amelia Grace, all of Corryton TN; nephew Doug Wright and wife, Sherry, their daughter, Kristen Wright Heffern and her husband, Todd, and their son, Elliot Douglas; and sister in law, Shirley Moore, Clinton. Many dear friends and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at a graveside service on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Dutch Valley, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 292 Pleasant View Loop, Clinton, TN 37716

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

