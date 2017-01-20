Magnet Mills demo work underway

A demolition crew this week began the work of tearing down the old Magnet Mills Building in downtown Clinton. The historic structure has fallen into disprepair over the years and has been cited numerous times by the city’s codes enforcment department. The crew is working under the supervision of Clinch River Properties and officials estimate that the demolition that began Monday and the ensuing clean-up of the site could be completed within 30 to 60 days. The building sits on Charles Seivers Boulevard at the edge of the city’s historic downtown area and has been the source of much consternation and debate over years as the site is seen as a prime spot for future development.