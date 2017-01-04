Loretta Lisenbee Seiber age 78 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Loretta was a member of Gospel Light Church of God. She spent a lot of time growing up with her cousins who were like brothers and sisters to her. R.M. & Bessie Vandegriff of Portage, IN; Marilyn Mancin of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; Sue and Bob Utley of Clinton, TN; the late Noah Vandegriff and the late Eva Grace White. She grew up as an Army brat traveling to many foreign countries. Loretta had a love for Okinawa, Japan and the people she met while living there as well as Japan and the Japanese people. She was a talented short story writer and also loved sewing, reading, and decorating. Loretta had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Seiber and her parents, Millard K. and Vaughn L. Lisenbee.

Loretta is survived by her daughters, Debbie Goans & husband Joe, Tracy Klinkhammer & husband Butch, Sandy Phipps & husband Brian all of Briceville, TN; special friends and sisters –in-law, Mary “Peepsie” Seiber and Kay Seiber; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Loretta’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 7:00pm with Rev. Glenn Day officiating. Loretta’s interment will be Friday, January 6, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Seiber Family Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

