Lifetime handgun carry permit fee drops

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

(TDOS&HS) Tennessee citizens with a valid handgun carry permit now have the option to upgrade to a lifetime permit for a lower cost.  In 2016, the 109th General Assembly lowered the renewal fee on lifetime handgun carry permits from $500 to $200.  The new fee for an original permit is now $100, and the permit is now issued for eight years. 

If you currently have a permit with an expiration date, and would like to upgrade to a lifetime permit, you can now pick up an application at any driver services center and pay the $200 upgrade fee at any time.  Handgun carry permits are processed at any full service driver services center.  If you’re applying for the lifetime carry permit without first obtaining an original handgun carry permit, the fee will be $300. 

For more information on handgun carry permits, visit our website at http://tn.gov/safety/article/handgunmain

