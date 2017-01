State Senator Ken Yager has announced that six public libraries in his Senate District 12 will receive state and federal technology grants valued altogether at $6,468. The grant funds will be used for computers.

Grant recipients and totals include: $350 for the Winifield Public Library; $1,640 to the Rockwood Public Library; $1,412 to the La Follette Public Library; $862 to the Jellico Public Library; $1,514 to the Harriman Public Library; and, $690 to the Audrey Pack Memorial Library