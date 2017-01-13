Home / Local News / Legislator introduces ATV bill for Morgan

A lawmaker representing parts of Morgan County has proposed a bill that would allow ATVs to legally travel on a stretch of Highway 116 to boost tourism in the area.

John Windle’s bill calls for ATVs to legally use Highway 116 from its intersection with Highway 62 to the town of Rocky Top, a distance of some 26 miles.

Last year, ATVs were allowed to use streets in Rocky Top following the General Assembly’s passage of a bill. Proponents of that move cited the large number of off-road enthusiasts who use nearby trails and campgrounds who are now legally able to ride their ATVs into town to stock up on supplies or eat at one of the city’s restaurants.

A similar effort is underway in Caryville as well, as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month approved several roads for use by ATV riders, pending state approval of a private act being championed in the State House by Representative Dennis Powers.

