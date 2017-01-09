Home / Obituaries / Larry Dwight Lawrence Sr., age 73 of Clinton

Larry Dwight Lawrence Sr., age 73 of Clinton

Larry Dwight Lawrence Sr., age 73 of Clinton, formerly of Fortville, IN passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Sunday, January 8, 2017.  Larry enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoors man.  He graduated from Lawrence Central High School and went on to retire from Western Electric Company where he was a pipe fitter. In his free time he loved painting and writing poetry.  He never met a stranger and loved his family. Larry was preceded in death by his father Duward D. York, his grandparents and a grandchild Oma Lee Lawrence.

He is survived by:

His loving wife of 53 years….. Nancy Lawrence

Mother….. Vesta York

Children….. Larry D. Lawrence II and wife Robin

Michelle R. Danielson

Jason A. Lawrence and wife Louann

Brother….. Terry Lynn York and wife Sherry

Uncle….. Wilbur Kendall and wife Betty

Aunt….. Maxine Lydick

Grandchildren….. Kari, Veronica, Larry III, Steven, Devin, Katelyn and Miranda

11 Great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2017at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

